Luis Suarez: Ghana’s 2010 World Cup nightmare retires from international football

The former Liverpool and Barcelona forward draws down the curtains on his international career as his country’s all-time top scorer.

Suarez played 142 matches for Uruguay and contributed 69 goals, while helping his country to win the Copa America in 2011.

In a statement confirming his retirement from international football, the 37-year-old said: "I’ve been thinking about this and analysing this. I believe this is the right time. I want to be relaxed when I play my last game with the national team. I'll be just as excited to play as I was in 2007 when I played for my national team for the first time.

"That 19-year-old kid is now a veteran player, an older player - however you want to call it - with an incredible history with the national team, that will give his life for the team."

Luis Suarez has history with Ghana

Suarez is remembered by Ghanaians for his role in the Black Stars’ elimination from the quarterfinals of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana were on the verge of becoming the first African team to reach the last four of the World Cup before losing on penalties to Uruguay.

AFP

The defeat was made more painful by the fact that Ghana had a penalty in the final seconds of extra time after Suarez used his hand to keep out Dominic Adiyiah’s goal-bound header.

Although Suarez was sent off for his unsporting act and Ghana awarded a penalty, Asamoah Gyan missed from the spot.

The South Americans eventually won the game 4-2 on penalties to progress to the semi-final of the World Cup at the expense of Ghana.