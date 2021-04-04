Magicial Nigerian Iwuala helps Enyimba win clash of giants

Instead of allowing a shot go wide, the 37-year-old former international tried to grasp the ball and succeeded only in letting it slip into the net.

Ekramy was helpless six minutes later as Democratic Republic of Congo-born Ben Malango raced on to a pass and scored from close range.

Nkana recovered from surrendering a 64-match unbeaten home record in CAF competitions last month by edging Namungo 1-0 in Dar es Salaam thanks to a late Diamond Chikwekwe goal.

While Raja and Pyramids seem set to make the last eight, which two clubs will progress from Group C is less obvious with only two points separating leaders CS Sfaxien of Tunisia from bottom team Salitas of Burkina Faso.

Record three-time Confederation Cup title-holders Sfaxien forced a 0-0 away draw with fellow Tunisians Etoile Sahel, the only club to win all five current and past CAF competitions.