‘Maguire now a key player for Man United while Bawumia is still roaming at IMF’ – Adongo

Speaking on the floor of parliament, Adongo said Maguire has turned things around and is now a key player for Erik ten Hag’s side.

Taking another dig at the vice president, however, the MP said Bawumia continues to roam at the IMF to beg for loans.

"I must express my sincere apologies to Harry Maguire for hastily comparing my esteemed colleague Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to him,” Adongo said.

“Today, Maguire has undergone a transformative journey in football, emerging as a key player for Manchester United. In contrast, our 'Maguire' is currently navigating the corridors of the IMF with a cup in hand.”

It will be recalled that last year, Adongo’s speech in Parliament went viral in the international media after he ridiculed Maguire and compared his performances to Dr Bawumia.

AFP

"Harry Maguire, he's a defender. He was tackling everybody and throwing his body everywhere. He was seen as the best defender in the world. Manchester United went and bought him,” the MP said in 2022.

“He became the biggest threat at the centre of the Manchester United defence, tackling Manchester players and giving assists to opponents

"Mr. Speaker, you remember in this country we also have an economic Maguire. We're clapping saying this man is the best in managing foreign terms. Mr Speaker why we gave this Maguire the opportunity to be at the centre of our defence? He became the rest of our own goals. Our economic Maguire is taking control of the fundamentals of our economy and destroying all of them."