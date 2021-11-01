Majeed Ashimeru channels his inner Suarez after ‘saving’ Anderlecht with last-minute handball

Anderlecht had crawled their way back from 2-0 down to make it 2-2 against Oud-Hervelee Leuven on Sunday evening.

The Belgian giants were, however, hanging on the ropes after Michael Amir Murillo was sent off with 20 minutes remaining.

Under intense pressure and struggling to shut out their numerically-superior opponents, Ashimeru used his hand to prevent a goal-bound effort deep into injury time.

The Ghanaian was shown a straight red for preventing a goal-scoring opportunity with his hand, but he turned out to be the hero after Sory Kaba missed the resulting penalty, as the game ended 2-2.

Ashimeru’s act brings back memories of Luis Suarez’s infamous handball against Ghana during the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

Pulse Ghana

The Black Stars were on the verge of becoming the first African team to reach the last four of the quadrennial showpiece before losing on penalties to Uruguay.

The defeat was made more painful by the fact that Ghana had a penalty in the final seconds of extra time after Suarez used his hand to keep out Dominic Adiyiah’s goal-bound header.

Although Suarez was sent off for his unsporting act and Ghana awarded a penalty, Asamoah Gyan missed from the spot.