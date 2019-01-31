Saint Etienne started the scoring through Remy Cabella’s tap in goal, after the break, before Majeed Waris rescued the situation for Nantes in the 70th minute.

The atmosphere in the stadium was solemn, because Nantes were playing their first home game since the disappearance of their former player Emiliano Sala.

Majeed Waris, who couldn’t hold back his tears at the training grounds last week after news of Sala’s disappearance broke out paid glowing tribute to the Argentine who is feared dead with his goal against Saint Etienne.

He dedicated the goal to Sala by tapping a photograph of his former teammate on a top under his shirt.

Sala and pilot David Ibbotson were on board a light aircraft that disappeared over the Channel Islands on 21 January.

Emotional tributes were paid to Sala, before Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1.