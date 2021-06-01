RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Majeed Waris: Ghana striker funds grading of deplorable Lamashegu road in Tamale

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana international Abdul Majeed Waris has paid contractors to grade the Lamashegu in Tamale, which is currently in a deplorable state.

The striker heeded to complaints by natives of the town, who have constantly lamented the poor nature of the road.

Waris through his foundation – the Abudl Majeed Waris Foundation – therefore decided to fund the grading of the road to make it more motorable.

Photos of some tracks working on the Lamashegu road were shared on the Twitter page of his foundation.

“As natives and non-natives had bitterly complained about the poor nature of this road, our founder, @warisgh10 as part of his philanthropic works is funding the grading of this road in Lamashegu, Tamale a community he was born and raised in the Northern part of Ghana,” the tweet read.

Waris was born in Lamashegu in Tamale, the capital of the Northern Region, and currently plays for Ligue 1 side Racing Strasbourg.

The 29-year-old featured 16 times in all competitions for the French team in the just-ended season, scoring a single goal.

