Majeed Waris: Ghana striker funds grading of deplorable Lamashegu road in Tamale

Waris through his foundation – the Abudl Majeed Waris Foundation – therefore decided to fund the grading of the road to make it more motorable.

Photos of some tracks working on the Lamashegu road were shared on the Twitter page of his foundation.

“As natives and non-natives had bitterly complained about the poor nature of this road, our founder, @warisgh10 as part of his philanthropic works is funding the grading of this road in Lamashegu, Tamale a community he was born and raised in the Northern part of Ghana,” the tweet read.

Pulse Ghana

Waris was born in Lamashegu in Tamale, the capital of the Northern Region, and currently plays for Ligue 1 side Racing Strasbourg.