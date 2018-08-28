Pulse.com.gh logo
Man of the match Malaria mixture as reward


Kotoko vs Hearts Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Malaria mixture as reward

A photo of the man of the match in Kotoko’s 2-0 win over Hearts of Oak is going viral

  • Published:
Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Malaria mixture as reward play

Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Malaria mixture as reward

Songne Yacouba was presented a bottle of Thabia mixture as her reward for winning the Most Valuable Player of Kotoko’s 2-0 win over Hearts of Oak on Sunday in a friendly game.

Burkinabe import scored twice as Asante Kotoko defeated their archrivals Hearts of Oak 2-0 last week Sunday in a friendly match.

READ MORE: Gambian actress explains why she broke up with Michael Essien

Songne Yacouba who emerged as the Most Valuable Player of the game was rewarded with a bottle of Thabia Herbal Mixture which treats Malaria and piles from the headline sponsor for the two legged friendly clash.

A photo of new Asante Kotoko sensation receiving a bottle of the Thabia mixture has been going viral since then and people are wondering why the reward for a brilliant display merits just a bottle of Herbal mixture for the treatment of Malaria or piles.

READ MORE: Kwesi Appiah names 21-man squad for Kenya clash

Hearts of Oak will take on Kumasi Asante Kotoko in the second leg of the friendly clash between the two sides at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, which was the same venue that hosted the first leg.

Football

Jose Mourinho is under mounting pressure at Manchester United
Football Should Manchester United sack Jose Mourinho?
Tottenham striker Harry Kane (left) celebrates scoring against Manchester United
Football Kane says Spurs win at Man Utd is statement of intent
Spanish forward Paco Alcacer (R) is reportedly on the verge of joining Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund on loan for the rest of the season.
Football Barcelona striker Alcacer set to join Dortmund - reports
Paul Pogba says Manchester United will not give up despite a poor start to their Premier League campaign
Football Pogba says Man Utd players in 'shock' after Spurs humbling