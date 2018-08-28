news

Songne Yacouba was presented a bottle of Thabia mixture as her reward for winning the Most Valuable Player of Kotoko’s 2-0 win over Hearts of Oak on Sunday in a friendly game.

Burkinabe import scored twice as Asante Kotoko defeated their archrivals Hearts of Oak 2-0 last week Sunday in a friendly match.

Songne Yacouba who emerged as the Most Valuable Player of the game was rewarded with a bottle of Thabia Herbal Mixture which treats Malaria and piles from the headline sponsor for the two legged friendly clash.

A photo of new Asante Kotoko sensation receiving a bottle of the Thabia mixture has been going viral since then and people are wondering why the reward for a brilliant display merits just a bottle of Herbal mixture for the treatment of Malaria or piles.

Hearts of Oak will take on Kumasi Asante Kotoko in the second leg of the friendly clash between the two sides at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, which was the same venue that hosted the first leg.