The Lions of Teranga were without the Liverpool star who was suspended due to the accumulation of two yellow cards in the qualifiers, but they had the luxury of Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly in their rearguard.

Tanzania’s resistance caved five minutes later with a low finish from Keita Balde after finding space from the left side of the area.

Senegal edged closer to a second straight from the break but Aishi Manula tipped Krepin Diatta’s header for a corner.

Diatta was not to be denied after 64 minutes as he doubled Senegal's lead with a sterling volley after the Tanzanians failed to clear their lines from a corner.

Sarr had a good opportunity to get the third goal with four minutes remaining but his low shot missed the bottom corner by inches as the encounter ended 2-0 in favour of Cisse's charges.