Marcel Desailly: Why I didn’t become a manager despite acquiring coaching badges

Desailly enjoyed a trophy-laden career that saw him line up for AC Milan, Olympique Marseille and Chelsea.

Having called time on his career in 2006, the former centre-back undertook his coaching badges and graduated with a UEFA Pro Licence.

Marcel Desailly doesn't want to be tied to just coaching

Despite earning his coaching badges, Desailly has never managed any side and he has now disclosed that that is because he isn't ready to commit to the demanding lifestyle of a manager.

“I did my coaching badges. The only reason I didn’t go for it is the lifestyle. I didn’t want to be obsessed with only one thing in my life,” he told the Guardian.

“Because when you are a coach, it’s 100% of your soul. You need to kill the knowledge you have built over 20 years of being a soccer player, recreate a different philosophy and be able to put it in place. I wasn’t ready to face the frustration.”

Desailly, who was strongly linked to the Ghana national team job some years ago, is arguably the greatest player of Ghanaian descent who didn’t represent the West African country.

The former defender was born in Ghana to Ghanaian parents but decided to play for France, where he won everything.

Desailly won the FIFA World Cup, Euros and the Confederations Cup in what was a trophy-laden international career.