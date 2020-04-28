Balotelli announced this list in an interview with fellow Puma ambassador and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry to discuss a few of his interests including his favourite coaches, food and also players.

Most of the players he selected were his former teammates at Inter Milan, Man City and AC Milan but players like Lionel Messi, Luis Ronaldo of Brazil, Stephen Gerrard whom he has never played with in the same club also had a place in his team

Full list below

Julio Cesar

Douglas Maicon

Maxwell

Fabio Cannavaro

Alessandro Nesta

Andrea Pirlo

Yahya Toure

Stephen Gerrard

Antonio Cassano

Lionel Messi

Mario Balotelli who has had spells at Inter Milan, AC Milan, Manchester City, Liverpool, etc is currently back home where he plays for Brescia in the Serie A