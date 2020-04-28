Balotelli announced this list in an interview with fellow Puma ambassador and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry to discuss a few of his interests including his favourite coaches, food and also players.
Most of the players he selected were his former teammates at Inter Milan, Man City and AC Milan but players like Lionel Messi, Luis Ronaldo of Brazil, Stephen Gerrard whom he has never played with in the same club also had a place in his team
Full list below
Julio Cesar
Douglas Maicon
Maxwell
Fabio Cannavaro
Alessandro Nesta
Andrea Pirlo
Yahya Toure
Stephen Gerrard
Antonio Cassano
Lionel Messi
Mario Balotelli who has had spells at Inter Milan, AC Milan, Manchester City, Liverpool, etc is currently back home where he plays for Brescia in the Serie A