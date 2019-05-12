Mark Agyekum's first half strike gave the hosts all three points to cushion their hopes of making out of the Northern Zone.

The home side had five alterations done in the starting list by coach Kjetil Zachariassen as Richard Osei Agyemang who is returning from suspension and Shafiu Mumuni replaced suspended Samed Ibrahim and Richard Djodi respectively.

James Akaminko, Joseph Gordon and Tijani Joshua also paved way for Stephen Sowu, Abdul Latif Anabila and Appiah McCarthy.

CK Akonnor also made two changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Bechem United in midweek.

Prince Acquah came in place of Emmanuel Agyemang Badu whereas Abass Mohammed replaced Naby Keita.

The first half was virtually balanced with the two teams sharing the possession at 50% and were threading cautiously right from kick-off.

Against the run of play in the 44th minute, the Porcupine Warriors failed to clear a cross from the Sowu on the right.

Agyekum benefited from the miscalculation by the visitors' defence to fire home the opener.

Asante Kotoko SC's only opportunity in the game came in the 56th minute but Mohammed's effort from the edge of the box went wide.

The hosts nearly doubled the lead in the 64th minute after McCarthy's free-kick was tipped away by goalkeeper Felix Annan.

The Miners will host Aduana Stars in their next fixture on Wednesday with Asante Kotoko SC also welcoming Eleven Wonders FC at the Babayara stadium same day.

credit: Ghanasoccernet