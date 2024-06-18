Video: Mbappe sustains broken nose from clash of heads with Kevin Danso

Having created France’s only goal of the game after his cross was deflected into the Austria net for an own goal by Maximilian Wober, Mbappe went down in the second half after a clash of heads.

The former Paris Saint-Germain star jumped to head the ball following a cross but clashed mid-air with Danso, sustaining a broken nose in the process.

The French Football Federation has now disclosed that Mbappe won’t undergo surgery but could wear a mask for the rest of the tournament if he’s declared fit.

FFF president Philippe Diallo said although the Federation was waiting on conclusive information from doctors, things currently look positive.

"You saw it, he had this injury to his nose, the news is rather reassuring. There won't be an operation in the short term. Concerning his return, it is premature today to give a timetable; we're going to wait for the latest information from the doctor this morning,” the FFF president said, as quoted by ESPN.

"Everyone returned late from Düsseldorf, so we will wait for developments. But the information is quite positive regarding the operation which would have permanently removed him from the tournament, which is not the case."

