And, for many Ghanaian players, there was another opportunity to showcase their talents to the viewing world.

Thomas Partey was the biggest performer over the weekend, although the Atletico Madrid midfielder failed to get on the scoresheet in the much touted Madrid derby.

Below, we run you through how some Ghanaian players fared at their respective clubs over the weekend.

In England, Jordan Ayew was in action as Crystal Palace recorded an impressive 2-0 win against Norwich City. The Ghana striker has been on a good run of form but he could not get on the score sheet this time.

While Ayew was substituted after 89 minutes, another Ghanaian, Jeffery Schlupp, played full throttle for Crystal Palace.

Kevin Danso, however, saw no game time during Southampton’s 2-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur. The defender has been afforded very little game time since getting himself red-carded against Manchester United some weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Albert Adomah was also in action for Nottingham Forest as they defeated Stoke City 3-2.

The former Birmingham City and Aston Villa winger was introduced into the game with 14 minutes to go.

Andre Ayew also played full throttle as Swansea City drew with Reading, with Andy Yiadom getting the equaliser for the latter.

In Spain, Thomas Partey stole the headlines after an assuring performance in Atletico Madrod’s goalless draw with Real Madrid.

The 25-year-old midfielder completely bossed play and was deservedly named Man of The Match.

In France, John Boye was in action as Metz drew 2-2 with Toulouse. The Black Stars defender lasted the entire duration of the game.

Enock Kwarteng also played the full 90 minutes for Bordeaux as they lost to Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

In Italy, Kwadwo Asamoah continued his impressive run for Inter Milan as the defeated Sampdoria 3-1 to remain top of the Serie A table.

Alfred Duncan also played 81 minutes for Sassuolo in their heavy 4-1 loss to Atalanta, while Bright Adde played the full throttle for Juve Stabia as they lost to Cittadella in Serie B.

In German, Christopher Antwi-Adjei was in action as Paderborn lost to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

In the other lesser European leagues, Majeed Ashimeru was on the scoresheet for Salzburg in their 4-1 win over Austria Vienna.

Godfred Donsah played 86 minutes for Cercle Brugge’s against Eupen, while Anthony Annan was red-carded as Inter Turku lost to Honka in the Finnish league.