Kumasi Asante Kotoko suffered a 3-0 defeat in the hands of Etoile Sportive du Sahel in Tunisia to throw away a 2-0 win in the first leg.

The 2007 champion of Africa scored in each half as they put the Porcupine Warriors on the sword on Sunday.

READ MORE: Watch how Kotoko suffered 3-0 defeat against Etoile du Sahel

The first goal came in the 24th minute through a controversial penalty decision by the centre-referee: a ball which hit a Kotoko defender’s chin was mistaken for a handball and a penalty was subsequently awarded against Asante Kotoko.

The visitors protested against the decision, but the referee stuck to the penalty call and when sanity prevailed Ben Quanes stepped up to slot it home for the opener.

After the first half break, Etoile du Sahel added two more goals to overturn the scoreline in their favour.

Asante Kotoko despite elimination from the CAF Champions League, have been given another lifeline in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Coach Kjetil Zachariassen believes the CAF Champions League isn't Kotoko’s level, following their elimination.

“This [CAF Confederation Cup] is our level at the moment. We are in Confederation Cup, I think that’s the right level for us," Coach Zachariassen told Kotoko Express App.

"We’ve got to have to be realistic. We’ve got to be realistic because we have only worked together for three months”.

The two times champions of Africa have slipped down into the CAF Confederation Cup where they will play in the final elimination stage in their quest to qualify for the group stage of the competition.

Kotoko will know their Caf Confederation Cup opponents on October 6.