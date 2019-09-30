The 2007 champion of Africa scored in each half as they put the Porcupine Warriors on the sword on Sunday.

The first goal came in the 24th minute through a controversial penalty decision by the centre-referee: a ball which hit a Kotoko defender’s chin was mistaken for a handball and a penalty was subsequently awarded against Asante Kotoko.

The visitors protested against the decision, but the referee stuck to the penalty call and when sanity prevailed Ben Quanes stepped up to slot it home for the opener.

After the first half break, Etoile du Sahel added two more goals to overturn the scoreline in their favour.

It was Karim Aribi who emerged as the hero of the evening with his two goals. His first goal which was Etoile’s second came in the 68th minute when he outjumped the Kotoko defence to nod the ball home.

Before in the 84th minute, an unmarked Aribi moved away from the defence of the Porcupine Warriors to beat Felix Annan with a header.

Asante Kotoko despite elimination from the CAF Champions League, have been given another lifeline in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The two times champions of Africa have slipped down to the CAF Confederation Cup where they will play in the final elimination stage in their quest to qualify for the the group stage of the competition.