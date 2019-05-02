In the mid-2000s, ex-Black Stars right-back John Paintsil was one of the emerging stars of the Hammers team.

Quite recently, the side has also had Andre Ayew in their ranks, although the winger is currently on loan at Fenerbahce.

But did you know that there are some young talented Ghanaians also currently developing at the club?

Here are three young Ghanaians with West Ham United currently:

Sean Jordan Adarkwa

Sean Jordan Adarkwa was born in England to Ghanaian immigrant parent and currently plays for the West Ham youth team.

The 18-year-old features regularly for both the club’s U18 and U23 sides and is also sometimes named in the reserves squad.

Adarkwa has not pledged his nationality yet, but is certain to be one of the brightest prospects in the next few years.

Keenan Appiah-Forson

Midfielder Keenan Appiah-Forson is also another player with Ghanaian roots currently playing for West Ham United.

The youngster has an abrasive style and is often compared to Chelsea and France midfield enforce N’Gole Kante.

Appiah-Forson also players for the West Ham youth teams as he continues his development at the Premier League club.

Joseph Tetteh Annan

Young goalkeeper Joseph Tetteh Annan plays for West Ham United’s U23 team in the Premier League 2.

Annan was born in Ghana and previously had stints with local clubs Danbort FC and Wa All Stars, before moving to England.

The 21-year-old started out at West Ham’s U18 side before being promoted to the club’s U23s team.