Messi produced a man-of-the-match performance as Barcelona beat Liverpool 3-0 in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final on Wednesday.

The Argentine scored two goals, one of which was a stupendous free-kick fired from 30 yards out.

The 31-year-old has since been praised by football fans and pundits alike following his starring performance.

Balotelli was in awe of the Barca no.10 and called for comparisons between Messi and Ronaldo to stop immediately.

“For the love of football please do not compare him to the No.7 of Juventus anymore!,” the Marseille star posted on Instagram.

Messi and Ronaldo have both dominated world football since emerging on the scene over a decade ago.

The superstar duo have won the Ballon d’Or five times apiece, with their rivalry still one of the keenest.

However, Messi has enjoyed a better campaign this season, outscoring the Portuguese both domestically and in Europe.

Whiles Ronaldo has 20 Serie A goals, Messi has 34 in La Liga, having also netted 12 in the Champions League to the Juventus star’s six.