The AFC Wembledon forward has been out of the national team in the last few years due to a series of niggling injuries.

However, Appiah was handed a recall to the team during Ghana’s last AFCON qualifier against Kenya.

Despite sitting out in the qualifier, the 28-year-old started and scored in an international friendly against Mauritania.

Now, the striker hopes to make Ghana’s squad for the AFCON having overcome his recent injury woes.

“For me going back to the AFCON would be a massive honour,” Appiah told the BBC.

“I’ve given everything, every time I’ve been in that shirt, the coach knows that, the players know my value in the team.

“I’m hopeful I will get that call because I have unfinished business and we as a nation have unfinished business. Hopefully the experience from the previous tournament I went to can be taken into consideration.

“It was nice to be involved in the recent squad and show what I can do ahead of the final selection for Egypt.

“I had a good chat with the manager, we’ve got a good relationship, we’re pretty open and honest about things and hopefully that call comes and we can get back together again and create some magic.”

Appiah was part of the Black Stars team which made it to the final of the 2015 AFCON in Equatorial Guinea/Gabon.