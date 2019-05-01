Kevin-Prince Boateng might go down as one of the most surprising signings in LaLiga history after he moved to Barcelona in the January transfer market as a back-up to Luis Suárez.

He has only started in three games (Valladolid and Huesca in the league and against Sevilla in the Copa del Rey) and his impact has been minimal having failed to win over Ernesto Valverde.

The striker told DAZN recently that he knows the problem throughout his career was a lack of consistency and maturity and says he could have started at Real Madrid for a decade if he had taken his profession more seriously.

"The head is fundamental and I understood that too late," he said. "Obviously I regret it. At 18, it would have been good if an agent or family member had given me good advice. I would have liked that but I had to figure that out on my own."

"If I had made better decision, I would have been a starter at Barcelona or could have played ten years at Real Madrid or Manchester United," he told DAZN.

"Klopp knows exactly what to say to you to make you want to die for him," he said before the Liverpool game in the Champions League semi-final. "He showed it in Dortmund and now at Liverpool. He gives a lot to his players and they feel very important."