Depay failed to glitter at Manchester United during his one and half season stay at Old Trafford.

However, he has excelled with French Ligue 1 giants Lyon, sine joining them in January, 2017, having bagged 33 goals in 91 matches.

Memphis Depay’s sensational form has attracted offers from several European clubs and when asked about his preferred destinations when he leaves Lyon, he overlooked his former side from the long list.

“Lyon is a big club, but not one of the five best in Europe,' he told Helden magazine.

'I want to go to a club like Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Chelsea, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich.”

'I want to go to a city that suits me and a club that suits me, to a team that really wants to play football.”

“I always talk about Real Madrid, a royal club, white shirts with gold. But I'm focused right now on Lyon, and then we see where I end up.”