As far as weekends go, this one just gone was a highly productive one for Leo Messiwho added another two registries to his curriculum.

Against Betis, he became the player to have experienced the the most victories in club history at FC Barcelona with a total 477 wins in official competition, overtaking the 476 wins gained by the previous record holder, Xavi Hernández.

And he also drew level with Andrés Iniestato become the second player in Barça history to have made the most appearances- 674.

Now, only Xavi has played more games than he has at Barcelona - the midfielder played a total of 767 games during his career.

His three-goal haul this weekend also pulls him closer to another major record - one held by Edson Arantes do Nascimiento, Pelé.

The Brazilian legend still holds the record as the player to have scored the most goals with the same club. His record stands at 643 goals for Santos while Messi, after his latest hat trick, is now on 591 goals for Barça. Messi is just over 50 goals from equalling, and eventually overtaking Pelé's club tally.