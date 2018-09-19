Messi surpasses Ronaldo to set new Champions League record

The Argentine bagged a hat-trick to register his 8 in the UEFA Champions League.
He scored the first goal of this season’s campaign in the 32 minute, before he added two more goals after the break to inspire Barcelona to a 4-0 victory over PSV.
READ MORE: Kwesi Appiah sacked as coach of the Black Stars
However, Messi's lethal display against the Dutch side saw the 31-year-old add yet another UCL hat-trick to his name, meaning he has now scored more hat-tricks in the competition than any other player in history, as per Opta Sports.
The forward opened the scoring with a free-kick goal in the 32nd minute, before adding his second with 13 minutes to go. He then capped his display with a third strike three minutes from time.
READ MORE: Black Starlets vs Nigeria in numbers
Messi has begun the 2018/19 season in superb form, scoring seven goals and assisting a further three strikes in six matches for the Blaugrana so far.