Messi surpasses Ronaldo to set new Champions League record


The Argentine bagged a hat-trick to register his 8 in the UEFA Champions League.

  • Published:
Lionel Messi scored thrice against PSG to surpass Cristiano Ronaldo as the player with most hat-trick in the history of the UEFA Champions League.

He scored the first goal of this season’s campaign in the 32 minute, before he added two more goals after the break to inspire Barcelona to a 4-0 victory over PSV.

However, Messi's lethal display against the Dutch side saw the 31-year-old add yet another UCL hat-trick to his name, meaning he has now scored more hat-tricks in the competition than any other player in history, as per Opta Sports.

The forward opened the scoring with a free-kick goal in the 32nd minute, before adding his second with 13 minutes to go. He then capped his display with a third strike three minutes from time.

Messi has begun the 2018/19 season in superb form, scoring seven goals and assisting a further three strikes in six matches for the Blaugrana so far.

