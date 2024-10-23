Michael Baidoo scores in Elfsborg's 4-3 Europa League defeat to Galatasaray

The Turkish side took the lead in the 28th minute through Mauro Icardi, followed by a header from Abdülkerim Bardakcı, which deflected off Elfsborg goalkeeper Isak Pettersson 11 minutes later. Barış Alper Yılmaz added a third just before half-time, giving Galatasaray a commanding 3-0 lead.

Elfsborg responded early in the second half, with Niklas Hult scoring on a swift counter-attack. Baidoo’s penalty then brought the score to 3-2. However, Yunus Akgün restored Galatasaray's two-goal cushion with a brilliant solo effort in the 83rd minute, before Johan Larsson netted a late consolation for Elfsborg in injury time.

Despite the defeat, this marks Baidoo's second goal of the competition, having scored the match-winner against AS Roma in the previous round. Elfsborg now sit on three points from their first three group-stage games, while Galatasaray move on to seven points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Baidoo's season so far

Pulse Ghana