Michael Baidoo scores in Elfsborg's 4-3 Europa League defeat to Galatasaray

Baidoo calmly converted a penalty in the 65th minute, sending goalkeeper Günay Güvenç the wrong way after a VAR review confirmed a handball by Galatasaray’s Barış Yılmaz.
Ghanaian international Michael Baidoo netted his second UEFA Europa League goal for IF Elfsborg during their 4-3 defeat to Galatasaray at Rams Park on Wednesday evening.
Recommended articles
The Turkish side took the lead in the 28th minute through Mauro Icardi, followed by a header from Abdülkerim Bardakcı, which deflected off Elfsborg goalkeeper Isak Pettersson 11 minutes later. Barış Alper Yılmaz added a third just before half-time, giving Galatasaray a commanding 3-0 lead.
Elfsborg responded early in the second half, with Niklas Hult scoring on a swift counter-attack. Baidoo’s penalty then brought the score to 3-2. However, Yunus Akgün restored Galatasaray's two-goal cushion with a brilliant solo effort in the 83rd minute, before Johan Larsson netted a late consolation for Elfsborg in injury time.
Despite the defeat, this marks Baidoo's second goal of the competition, having scored the match-winner against AS Roma in the previous round. Elfsborg now sit on three points from their first three group-stage games, while Galatasaray move on to seven points.
Baidoo's season so far
The Ghanaian youngster has been in impressive form for Elfsborg this season, scoring 11 goals in all competitions. He will be hoping to continue his excellent performances and help his team excel in the Europa League as the competition progresses. Micheal could make history as the best Ghanaian player in the competition this season