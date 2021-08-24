RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Michael Essien: Ex-Ghana midfielder hails Romelu Lukaku after debut goal for Chelsea

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ex-Ghana midfielder Michael Essien has congratulated Romelu Lukaku for scoring his debut goal for Chelsea.

Michael Essien: Ex-Ghana midfielder hails Romelu Lukaku after debut goal for Chelsea
Michael Essien: Ex-Ghana midfielder hails Romelu Lukaku after debut goal for Chelsea

The Belgian striker rejoined the Blues last week from Inter Milan for a British record fee of £97.5 million.

Recommended articles

Lukaku missed the club’s opening Premier League game with Crystal Palace but made an instant impact when he debuted against Arsenal on Sunday.

twitter.com

The 28-year-old scored the opening goal as the Blues defeated Mikel Arteta’s side 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

In the aftermath of the game, Lukaku took to Twitter to express his delight and said it was a dream come true to finally score for Chelsea.

“Big win today. Childhood dream became reality. Finally I can say it too, London is Blue. Come on Chelsea,” the striker tweeted.

twitter.com

Quoting the said tweet, Essien praised Lukaku for scoring his first goal for the club, saying “bravo” accompanied by clapping emojis.

Meanwhile, last Thursday, August 19, 2021, marked exactly 16 years since Essien joined the Blues from Ligue 1 side Lyon.

Chelsea, then managed by Jose Mourinho, splashed £24.4 million to price Essien away from Lyon, making him the club’s record signing at the time.

FIFA 20 Player Ratings: Best Ghanaian Ratings

The Ghanaian went on to enjoy massive success at the club, winning multiple titles, including the Premier League and the Champions League.

The former Real Madrid and Chelsea midfielder is, however, currently an assistant first-team coach of Danish side FC Nordsjaelland.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Tissue used by Lionel Messi to wipe his tears is being auctioned for $1 million

Tissue used by Lionel Messi to wipe his tears is being auctioned for $1 million

Manchester United invite sick fan who has just 5 months to live to Old Trafford

Man United invite sick fan who has just 5 months to live to Old Trafford

Watch: FIFA, ESPN react as Yaw Yeboah scores Maradona-esque goal in Polish league

Watch: FIFA, ESPN react as Yaw Yeboah scores Maradona-esque goal in Polish league

Africa is drooling over Asamoah Gyan’s all-white kaftan at AFCON draw

Africa is drooling over Asamoah Gyan’s all-white kaftan at AFCON draw