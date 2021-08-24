Michael Essien: Ex-Ghana midfielder hails Romelu Lukaku after debut goal for Chelsea

Lukaku missed the club’s opening Premier League game with Crystal Palace but made an instant impact when he debuted against Arsenal on Sunday.

The 28-year-old scored the opening goal as the Blues defeated Mikel Arteta’s side 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

In the aftermath of the game, Lukaku took to Twitter to express his delight and said it was a dream come true to finally score for Chelsea.

“Big win today. Childhood dream became reality. Finally I can say it too, London is Blue. Come on Chelsea,” the striker tweeted.

Quoting the said tweet, Essien praised Lukaku for scoring his first goal for the club, saying “bravo” accompanied by clapping emojis.

Meanwhile, last Thursday, August 19, 2021, marked exactly 16 years since Essien joined the Blues from Ligue 1 side Lyon.

Chelsea, then managed by Jose Mourinho, splashed £24.4 million to price Essien away from Lyon, making him the club’s record signing at the time.

The Ghanaian went on to enjoy massive success at the club, winning multiple titles, including the Premier League and the Champions League.