EA Sports has announced some exciting features about the upcoming FIFA 20 game.

Among improvements in the release includes changes in the most popular game mode, the FIFA Ultimate Team.

The next edition of the game franchise also has seen some changes in Career Mode, Pro Clubs and new game mode known as VOLTA Football.

For FIFA 20’s Ultimate Team, EA Sports has announced several new icons with Zinedine Zidane, Andrea Pirlo, Didier Drogba, Ian Wright, Ronald Koeman and John Barnes.

Ghanaian player Michael Essien has been added to the list of players who will make the FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Icons.

With an already existing list of great players of the game including Schmeichel, Carles Puyol, Cannavaro, Gerrard, Seedorf, Best, Pires, Deco, Van Nistelrooy as icons, making the list is no cheap feat.

Didier Drogba is the other African player who makes the exclusive list.

Essien started his career in Ghana at Liberty Professionals before moving to Bastia. The Black Stars player then transferred Lyon before joining English Premier League team Chelsea.

The 36-year-old played at Chelsea from 2005 to 2014 before going on a loan move to Real Madrid.

He played for other clubs including AC Milan, Panathinaikos and Persib Bandung.

EA Sports has not revealed Essien’s attributes yet as an icon but fans are already calling for a 99 in shooting, long-range to be precise.

Others are also not enthused about the Ghanaian making the icon list claiming he is not retired yet. Some fans in the comments section also asked for Samuel Eto’o to be including.

There were however positive comments with one stating his ‘unpopular opinion’ that Michael Essien is greater than Steven Gerrard.