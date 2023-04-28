ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘I prefer being around players on the pitch than working from office’ – Essien

Emmanuel Ayamga

Michael Essien has disclosed that he prefers to operate around young players and on the pitch rather than taking up an office role.

‘I prefer being around players on the pitch than working from office’ – Essien
‘I prefer being around players on the pitch than working from office’ – Essien

Essien recently completed his UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth A licenses and has been working as an assistant coach at the Danish club Nordsjaelland.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The former Ghana international immediately undertook coaching badges after he stepped back from professional football after a brief stint with Azerbaijani side Sabail FK in 2020.

Speaking about his foray into coaching, the ex-Chelsea midfielder said it makes him happy to work with young players.

Daniel Sturridge congratulates Michael Essien for acquiring UEFA A coaching license
Daniel Sturridge congratulates Michael Essien for acquiring UEFA A coaching license Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm doing my badges because I love being around the players on the pitch,” he told DW Sport in an interview.

“And I stay very close to them, talking to them, giving them advice and stuff like that. It makes me happy, rather than sitting in the office or on the phone talking to people."

Essien currently works with the Danish club Nordsjaelland as one of their first-team assistant coaches.

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old believes being a great professional player doesn’t mean one would automatically become a great coach.

There’s a long list of professional footballs who became successful managers after retiring from the sport, including Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti.

ADVERTISEMENT
Michael Essien with Jose Mourinho
Michael Essien with Jose Mourinho Pulse Ghana

Some of Essien’s contemporaries have also taken to coaching in recent years, with Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, Xavi Alonso and Vincent Kompany all having managed top clubs.

Although Essien wants to carve a niche for himself in the managerial dugout, the Ghanaian said he is not in a rush yet.

"People think that because you've been a professional player at the highest levels, it is easy to get into coaching, but it's totally different. That's why I have managed to take my time and take it day by day," he added.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • ‘I prefer being around players on the pitch than working from office’ – Essien

    ‘I prefer being around players on the pitch than working from office’ – Essien

  • Andre Ayew: Why many players from 2009 U20 team enjoyed success with Black Stars

    Andre Ayew: Why many players from 2009 U20 team enjoyed success with Black Stars

  • Pele’s name added to dictionary as adjective that means ‘out of the ordinary’

    Pele’s name added to dictionary as adjective that means ‘out of the ordinary’

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Football fans react to Partey’s scuffle with Grealish as Man City beat Arsenal

‘Sulley Muntari won’t allow this’ – Football fans react to Partey’s scuffle with Grealish

Watch: Gyan, Paintsil and Muntari drive around together in lovely video

Watch: Gyan, Paintsil and Muntari drive around together in lovely video

Cristiano Ronaldo: Saudi lawyer calls for deportation of Portugal star

Cristiano Ronaldo: Saudi lawyer calls for deportation of Portugal star

Gyan, Essien, Ronaldo, other football stars lose legacy blue ticks on Twitter

Gyan, Essien, Ronaldo, other football stars lose legacy blue ticks on Twitter