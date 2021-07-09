Rare photos of Michael Essien in his coaching element at Nordsjaelland

Essien had previously served as a player/coach at FC Sabail in the Azerbaijan topflight for a few months.

However, he has now fully taken off in his coaching career and is expected to use his experience to guide the young players at Nordsjaelland.

When Essien first joined the club as a coach in 2020, he said: “I am delighted to have joined FC Nordsjaelland coaching staff as part of my development towards my full coaching license."

"I will also be assisting the players on and off the pitch as part of my role.”

Photos of the former midfielder taking charge of training sessions look weird but further confirm Essien’s resolve to succeed on the bench.

In a recent Twitter post, the Ghanaian shared a photo with Magnus Kandersen, where he said he was advising the midfielder.

“Some midfielders advice to @magnuskandersen. A good friendly game today well done to all the boys. Let's keep on working hard,” he wrote.

Essien enjoyed a trophy-laden career which lasted over a decade and a half following his breakout year at Lyon, where he won two Ligue 1 titles.

He became Chelsea’s record signing when the club forked out £24.4 million to price him away from Lyon in 2005.

He spent almost a decade at Stamford Bridge, helping the Blues to win multiple Premier League and FA Cup titles, as well as the UEFA Champions League in 2012.

In an interview last year, Essien said he never thought he would become a coach but believes he has a lot to impart on the younger generation of players.

“I never thought I would be a coach when I was playing,” the former Real Madrid and AC Milan midfielder said.

“But I feel now I have a lot to give to the younger generation coming up, so I decided to learn more about being a coach and to explore this pathway.”