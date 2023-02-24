ADVERTISEMENT
Michail Antonio names Ghana’s Mohammed Salisu as one of his toughest opponents

Emmanuel Ayamga

West Ham United and England forward Michail Antonio says Mohammed Salisu Virgil van Dijk are the most difficult opponents he has faced.

Salisu, who currently plays for Southampton, has been one of the revelations of the Premier League since moving to England.

Speaking on the Footballers Football Podcast, Antonio named the Ghanaian defender as one of his toughest opponents alongside Van Dijk.

He noted that the centre-back is rash and likes to be all over his opponents, adding that Salisu didn’t give him an inch.

"Salisu, he is a rash. He is like all over you. He didn't give me an inch. He was all over me," Antonio stated.

The Ghanaian has been one of Southampton’s brighter sports despite the club’s stuttering form in the Premier League this season.

The 23-year-old also played at the Qatar 2022 World Cup for Ghana and started all three games as the Black Stars exited at the group stages.

At club level, he has been a mainstay in Southampton’s starting line-up as they aim to stay up in the Premier League.

The Saints currently sit at the bottom of the league table, with just 18 points from 23 matches thus far.

Meanwhile, Salisu and his teammates will turn their attention to Saturday’s Premier League game against Leeds United after beating Chelsea last week.

