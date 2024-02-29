Mikel Arteta confirms Thomas Partey’s return from injury

He subsequently missed Ghana's participation in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the Ivory Coast, where the Black Stars exited at the group stage.

The former Atletico Madrid midfielder returned to training in late January but suffered a setback, which prolonged his return to the pitch.

However, speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Arteta confirmed that Partey has been training with the squad and could feature against Sheffield United on Monday.

“Thomas had a session before the last game [against Newcastle] and now he’s done two or three consecutive sessions, so he should be part of the squad on Monday,” the Gunners boss said.

Arteta also highlighted the importance of having some of his injured players back as the club prepares for the business end of the season.

“Yeah, that’s one thing. Then depth, because we don’t know what’s going to happen and we’re going to have a lot of games.

