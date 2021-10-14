RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Milo’s arrival has brought unity of purpose in Black Stars – Kurt Okraku

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) says the Black Stars are experiencing their “most serene atmosphere” since the arrival of Milovan Rajevac.

Kurt Okraku believes Rajevac’s experience has helped to restore positivity and a unity of purpose in the national team.

The Serbian replaced Charles Kwabla Akonnor at the helm last month and has already won each of his first two matches in charge.

Rajevac led Ghana to a 3-1 win over Zimbabwe in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers last Saturday, before again leading the Black Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Warriors in Harare on Tuesday.

Kurt Okraku and Milovan Rajevac
“Naturally, we have a very disciplined team. I am told by people who have been involved in the Black Stars that perhaps this is the most serene atmosphere they have ever experienced, plus mostly, coach Milovan comes with the history,” the GFA President told TV3.

“He has been here before, the likes of Dede and Wakaso who have played with him know him very well. They know what he likes and doesn’t like.

“Otto Addo comes in as a fresh face with new energy. So, that also serves as an inspiration to the players in the dressing room. The vibes coming out of the dressing room is so positive. There is a unity of purpose. The players stand up for each other. They work together as a unit.”

Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac
He added: “In my pre-departure [for Harare] speech to the team, I said to them that it is important they play as a unit and we saw together in the last two games, they played as a unity.

“Even in Tuesday’s game, in the game that we didn’t have our fluidity, in a game that we didn’t have our usual dominant self, they played as a bloc. That tells you clearly that there is hope for our tomorrow.”

The Black Stars currently sit in second place in Group G of the CAF World Cup qualifiers, one point behind leaders South Africa.

