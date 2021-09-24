RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Milovan Rajevac: Black Stars coach to pay his interpreter from his $30,000 salary

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that new Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac will be paying his interpreter from his own pocket.

Nenad Glisic has been Rajevac’s right-hand man for many years and was his interpreter during the Serbian coach’s first spell in charge of Ghana.

There had been speculations over where Glisic would draw his salary from, having accompanied Rajevac to Ghana as his interpreter.

However, reacting to this, GFA President Kurt Okraku said the new Black Stars coach will be paying his interpreter from his own pocket.

“Milo’s translator will be paid by his employer, coach Milovan Rajevac and not the Ghana Football Association,” the FA boss noted.

The 67-year-old takes over from Charles Kwabla Akonnor, who was sacked following the Black Stars’ poor start to the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Rajevac, who managed Ghana from 2008 to 2010, has put pen to paper on a one-year deal, which would be automatically extended to February 2023 if he qualifies the team for the 2022 World Cup.

He will take charge of his first games in November when Ghana faces Zimbabwe in a double-header World Cup qualifier.

Meanwhile, the Serbian coach will earn a monthly salary of $30,000 and will get an additional bonus of $300,000 if he wins the AFCON and another $300,000 if the Black Stars qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

