Video: ‘Minister under Rawlings instructed us to let Hearts beat Kotoko’ – Retired Referee

He shockingly revealed that the said Minister instructed him and his assistants to make sure that Hearts won the game.

According to him, his conscience wouldn’t allow him to do that, so he counter-instructed his colleagues to officiate the game fairly.

Although Okoampah refused to mention the name of the said Minister, he was quick to add that it wasn’t ET Mensah, who served as Sports Minister under Rawlings.

“I handled a game between them (Hearts) and Kotoko and they won. Two weeks after I was assigned to a game between them and Kotoko again. It was an anniversary cup. We were in the dressing room when a minister came. It wasn’t ET Mensah,” the retired referee told Dan Kwaku Yeboah on YouTube.

“He told us that the cup must stay in Accra which means Hearts had to win. We responded in the affirmative but once he left I told the linesmen that our reputation was at stake and that we should handle the game without any bias.”

Pulse Ghana

He added: “I told them to be fair but they were tensed. In the first half, the Hearts players were falling apart looking for a penalty but I ignored them.

"After the first half break, the man (Minister) came into the dressing room protesting that some big men were not happy with our decisions. He was a minister under Rawlings but I won't mention his name.”