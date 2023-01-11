ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Video: ‘Minister under Rawlings instructed us to let Hearts beat Kotoko’ – Retired Referee

Emmanuel Ayamga

Retired Ghanaian referee Emmanuel Okoampah has opened up on how an appointee under the Jerry John Rawlings tried to influence matches in favour of Hearts of Oak.

Video: ‘Minister under Rawlings instructed us to let Hearts beat Kotoko’ – Retired Referee
Video: ‘Minister under Rawlings instructed us to let Hearts beat Kotoko’ – Retired Referee

The former CAF and FIFA referee recalled an occasion when one Minister approached him before a President’s Cup game between Hearts and bitter rivals Asante Kotoko.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

He shockingly revealed that the said Minister instructed him and his assistants to make sure that Hearts won the game.

According to him, his conscience wouldn’t allow him to do that, so he counter-instructed his colleagues to officiate the game fairly.

Although Okoampah refused to mention the name of the said Minister, he was quick to add that it wasn’t ET Mensah, who served as Sports Minister under Rawlings.

“I handled a game between them (Hearts) and Kotoko and they won. Two weeks after I was assigned to a game between them and Kotoko again. It was an anniversary cup. We were in the dressing room when a minister came. It wasn’t ET Mensah,” the retired referee told Dan Kwaku Yeboah on YouTube.

“He told us that the cup must stay in Accra which means Hearts had to win. We responded in the affirmative but once he left I told the linesmen that our reputation was at stake and that we should handle the game without any bias.”

Retired referee Emmanuel Okoampah
Retired referee Emmanuel Okoampah Pulse Ghana

He added: “I told them to be fair but they were tensed. In the first half, the Hearts players were falling apart looking for a penalty but I ignored them.

"After the first half break, the man (Minister) came into the dressing room protesting that some big men were not happy with our decisions. He was a minister under Rawlings but I won't mention his name.”

Hearts’ most successful era came in the late 1990s and early 2000s when they won the Ghana Premier League six times consecutively, as well as the CAF Champions League, CAF Confederations Cup and CAF Super Cup.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Video: ‘Minister under Rawlings instructed us to let Hearts beat Kotoko’ – Retired Referee

    Video: ‘Minister under Rawlings instructed us to let Hearts beat Kotoko’ – Retired Referee

  • Francis Amuzu: Anderlecht star switches nationality from Belgium to Ghana

    Francis Amuzu: Anderlecht star switches nationality from Belgium to Ghana

  • No Ghanaian coach has applied for Black Stars job – GFA

    No Ghanaian coach has applied for Black Stars job – GFA

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

'‘A captain must be on the pitch’ – Kwasi Appiah on Gyan-Ayew captaincy swap

‘A captain must be on the pitch’ – Kwasi Appiah on Gyan-Ayew captaincy swap

Kwasi Appiah explains why Partey plays well at Arsenal but struggles for Ghana

Kwasi Appiah explains why Partey plays well at Arsenal but struggles for Ghana

Kwasi Appiah: My job was on the line when I invited Kudus to Black Stars

Kwasi Appiah: My job was on the line when I invited Kudus to Black Stars

Ghana 'willing' to rename stadium after Pele - NSA boss

Ghana 'willing' to rename stadium after Pele - NSA boss