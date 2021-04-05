MLS, US Soccer to allow two concussion substitutions

In a continuation from last year's Covid-19 interrupted season, normal MLS matches will allow each club three opportunities to make five regular substitutions, with halftime not counting among the opportunities.

A concussion substitution can be made after a concussion takes place or after an on-field or off-field assessment, including after a player has been previously assessed and returns to the field.

If one team uses a concussion substitution, the opposing club will receive an addition substitution available only after all five normal substitutions have been made.

Technical staff must notify the fourth match official of the substitution type by displaying a color-coded card -- white for normal, pink for concussion and blue for an additional opposite an opponent's concussion substitution.

While referees can stop play due to a suspected head injury, match officials will not be involved in the decision-making process to determine whether a player should be replaced.