‘LGBT is dangerous’ – Mohamed Aboutrika criticises Premier League over Rainbow Laces campaign

According to him, homosexuality is against human nature and is, therefore, “not compatible with Islam."

Aboutrika said this while speaking as a pundit on beIN Sports for Sunday’s game between Chelsea and Manchester United.

“Such a phenomenon does not fit our faith, and does not fit our religion… This phenomenon is not only against Islam’s nature, it’s against human nature,” he said.

"Our role is to stand up to this phenomenon, homosexuality, because it's a dangerous ideology and it's becoming nasty and people are not ashamed of it anymore.”

All 20 clubs in the English topflight have pledged support to the Premier League's Rainbow Laces campaign which is currently ongoing.

To this end, rainbow-themed branding, armbands, laces and badges will be displayed at matches taking place between November 27 and December 2.

Aboutrika, however, believes homosexuality has no place in Islam and urged BeIN Sports, which has a TV rights deal with the Premier League to broadcast matches in the Middle East, to "avoid everything LGBT-related during Premier League broadcasts."

"They (the Premier League) will tell you that homosexuality is human rights. No, it is not human rights; in fact, it's against humanity,” he added.

Meanwhile, the beIN Media group has dissociated itself from Aboutrika’s statement, saying it does not represent the position of the channel.