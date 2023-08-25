The Ghana international was on top of his game during Thursday’s encounter, with his hat-trick propelling Ajax to a 4-1 victory.
‘I think it’s my last game at Ajax’ – Kudus confirms as he nears West Ham move
Mohammed Kudus has all but confirmed his departure from Ajax Amsterdam after starring in the Europa League against Ludogorets Razgrad.
Recommended articles
Kudus opened the scoring in the 16th minute with a long-range strike before doubling his team’s lead two minutes later with a smart finish.
He then completed his hat-trick in the 50th minute when he rolled the ball into an empty net after being set up by Brian Brobbey.
Speaking in the aftermath of the game, Kudus was asked if the Ajax fans had seen the last of him in the wake of a bid from West Ham United and he responded in the affirmative.
“Yes, I think it was my final game here at Ajax. But let’s see what happens in the next day,” the 23-year-old said.
“The talks are going on. We have to see if an agreement is reached in the next days.”
Meanwhile, Premier League club West Ham are close to agreeing a deal to sign Kudus from Ajax.
David Moyes’ side appears to have won the race for the Ghanaian’s signature and will pay a total package of upwards of €40 million.
According to The Athletic, West Ham have agreed to pay a fixed fee of €41 million plus €3 million in add-ons, with a 10% sell-on clause also inserted in the deal.
More from category
-
‘I think it’s my last game at Ajax’ – Kudus confirms as he nears West Ham move
-
Watch: GFA President Kurt Okraku performs Black Sherif’s song word for word
-
Asamoah Gyan reacts to Burna Boy’s song that mentioned his World Cup penalty miss