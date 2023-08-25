‘I think it’s my last game at Ajax’ – Kudus confirms as he nears West Ham move

Kudus opened the scoring in the 16th minute with a long-range strike before doubling his team’s lead two minutes later with a smart finish.

He then completed his hat-trick in the 50th minute when he rolled the ball into an empty net after being set up by Brian Brobbey.

Speaking in the aftermath of the game, Kudus was asked if the Ajax fans had seen the last of him in the wake of a bid from West Ham United and he responded in the affirmative.

“Yes, I think it was my final game here at Ajax. But let’s see what happens in the next day,” the 23-year-old said.

“The talks are going on. We have to see if an agreement is reached in the next days.”

Meanwhile, Premier League club West Ham are close to agreeing a deal to sign Kudus from Ajax.

David Moyes’ side appears to have won the race for the Ghanaian’s signature and will pay a total package of upwards of €40 million.