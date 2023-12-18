ADVERTISEMENT
Video: Mohammed Kudus explains his new goal celebration

Emmanuel Ayamga

West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus has opened up on his new goal celebration which has caught the attention of fans.

According to him, contrary to what many people think, his goal celebration does not really mean anything.

The 23-year-old has made a great start to life in the Premier League since swapping Ajax Amsterdam for East London last summer.

Kudus has also been scoring for fun and netted a double in the Hammers’ 3-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

Anytime he scores, though, he’d run to the advertising board facing the West Ham faithful, sit on it and fold his arms.

It is an iconic goal celebration that is fast catching on and has already been noticed by some of the player’s fans on social media.

Reacting to his new goal celebration, Kudus said it has no real meaning, adding that he’s only trying to catch his breath.

“When you get to this stage and you do things, people try to read deeper meanings to it,” Kudus told Guvna B.

“This doesn’t mean anything. I’m just taking a deep breath, it means nothing to me. I just sit down to take a deep breath.”

Meanwhile, Kudus has now reached nine goal involvements since joining West Ham, having scored eight times and provided one assist.

