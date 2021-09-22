RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Mohammed Kudus: Ghana star scores for Ajax on injury return

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana star Mohammed Kudus marked his return from injury with a goal as Ajax Amsterdam thrashed Fortuna Sittard in the Eredivisie.

Mohammed Kudus: Ghana star scores for Ajax on injury return
Mohammed Kudus: Ghana star scores for Ajax on injury return

Kudus came on as a second-half substitute and scored in the 72nd minute as Ajax run out 5-0 winners on Tuesday.

Recommended articles

The 21-year-old hadn’t played for the senior team this season after picking up an unfortunate injury during pre-season.

twitter.com

However, he returned to action last week and was afforded 45 minutes with Ajax’s U23 side against Almere City to test his fitness.

The Ghanaian subsequently made his first appearance for Ajax in the Eredivisie on Tuesday and had an instant impact.

Goals from Steven Berghuis, Noussair Mazraoui and Dusan Tadic had set the Lancers towards a comfortable lead in the first half.

twitter.com

Kudus replaced Berghuis at the start of the second half and went on to score Ajax’s fourth goal before Nicolas Tagliafico rounded up the scoring.

Kudus moved to Ajax from Nordsjaelland in July 2020 in a deal worth €9.5 million, signing a five-year contract.

The Ghanaian playmaker has battled with niggling injuries since joining the Dutch side but will be hoping to play a key role for Ajax this season after returning to full fitness.

See just how much money is in Asamoah Gyan's money box.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Photos: Former Kotoko player Godfred Yeboah goes home in a boot-shaped casket

Godfred Yeboah collage

Pochettino calls for patience with all-star PSG

Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi played together for the first time in midweek but PSG were held by Club Brugge in the Champions League Creator: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD

‘Humble’ Ronaldo goes back to check on steward after mistakenly hitting her with a shot

‘Humble’ Ronaldo goes back to check on steward after mistakenly hitting her with a shot

Chelsea cruise at Spurs, De Gea and Lingard star in Man Utd win

David de Gea celebrates after saving Mark Noble's penalty in Manchester United's 2-1 win against West Ham in the Premier League Creator: Ian KINGTON