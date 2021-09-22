Mohammed Kudus: Ghana star scores for Ajax on injury return

The 21-year-old hadn’t played for the senior team this season after picking up an unfortunate injury during pre-season.

However, he returned to action last week and was afforded 45 minutes with Ajax’s U23 side against Almere City to test his fitness.

The Ghanaian subsequently made his first appearance for Ajax in the Eredivisie on Tuesday and had an instant impact.

Goals from Steven Berghuis, Noussair Mazraoui and Dusan Tadic had set the Lancers towards a comfortable lead in the first half.

Kudus replaced Berghuis at the start of the second half and went on to score Ajax’s fourth goal before Nicolas Tagliafico rounded up the scoring.

Kudus moved to Ajax from Nordsjaelland in July 2020 in a deal worth €9.5 million, signing a five-year contract.