Mohammed Kudus models in Ajax’s new home jersey for 2021-22 season

Ajax’s historical logo is back on the home jersey, in what is a one-off tribute to the fans.

The Dutch giants have also decided not to have player names printed on the back of the jerseys, except for European matches.

Kudus moved to Ajax from Nordsjaelland in July 2020 in a deal worth €9.5 million, signing a five-year contract.

Despite a series of niggling injuries, he returned to full fitness midway through the season and made 22 appearances in all competitions for Ajax.

The attacking midfielder contributed four goals and three assists as Ajax won the league and cup double in his debut season in the Netherlands.

A few weeks ago, Kudus revealed that he was very disappointed after suffering his first major injury against Liverpool last season.

The playmaker had an early setback in the Dutch capital after getting injured during his UEFA Champions League debut against Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.

The 20-year-old was subsequently ruled out for almost three months, as he fought his way back to full fitness.

The midfielder, however, believes things could have been worse and is thankful to have fully recovered from the setback.

“That was the first major injury I had in football, and also that was the first time I had to stay out of football for a long time,” Kudus told 3Sports.

“Normally when you play week in week out, you don’t really get time for the other aspects of your life, you know you just focus on football.