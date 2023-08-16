The Ghana international extended the kind gesture to the young boy during Ajax’s presentation of their squad to the fans last week.
Watch: Mohammed Kudus puts smile on young fan’s face by gifting him match ball
Mohammed Kudus made the day of a young Ajax fan when he spotted him in the stands and gifted him a branded ball.
Kudus, who maintained his no.20 shirt, came out with an Ajax-branded ball and bounced it a couple of times before giving it to the young fan, who was elated by the footballer’s gesture.
Despite being the subject of transfer speculation, he started and scored in Ajax’s 4-1 win against Heracles Almelo in their opening Eredivisie game of the season.
Kudus has been in the news in recent weeks after being mooted as a transfer target of Premier League clubs Arsenal and Chelsea.
The former Nordsjaelland playmaker has also been linked to Borussia Dortmund, Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United.
In May, the player’s agent, Jennifer Mendelewitsch, all but confirmed his desire to leave Ajax this summer.
She noted that it was the right time for the Ghanaian to part ways with the Dutch giants after his splendid performances.
Kudus scored 18 goals and provided seven assists for Ajax last season.
