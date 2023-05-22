The 22-year-old has been one of the best players in the Eredivisie this season despite his side’s disappointing campaign thus far.
Mohammed Kudus rejects Ajax contract extension amid exit reports
Ghana international Mohammed Kudus has reportedly rejected a one-year contract extension offered by Ajax Amsterdam.
Kudus is currently enjoying his most productive spell in front of goal, having contributed 18 goals and five assists in all competitions this season at club level.
He also scored two times and provided one assist for Ghana at the Qatar 2022 World Cup despite the Black Stars’ group-stage exit
According to a report by The Athletic, the Ghana international rejected a one-year contract extension from Ajax in April.
Kudus signed a five-year deal with the Dutch giants when he joined from Nordajaelland in 2020, and has two years left on his existing contract.
The report further suggests Kudus has made the Dutch side aware of his intention to exit once the transfer window opens on June 10.
“It is expected to require a fee of around £40million ($49.8m) to sign the Ghana international, although that might be influenced by which teams are in for him,” The Athletic reports.
“Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle United are among those tracking Kudus, and while other candidates may be above him on their transfer lists at present, the 22-year-old is admired.”
Meanwhile, Kudus came close to joining Premier League side Everton last summer but saw the move blocked by Ajax.
