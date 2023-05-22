Mohammed Kudus rejects Ajax contract extension amid exit reports

Kudus is currently enjoying his most productive spell in front of goal, having contributed 18 goals and five assists in all competitions this season at club level.

He also scored two times and provided one assist for Ghana at the Qatar 2022 World Cup despite the Black Stars’ group-stage exit

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a report by The Athletic, the Ghana international rejected a one-year contract extension from Ajax in April.

Kudus signed a five-year deal with the Dutch giants when he joined from Nordajaelland in 2020, and has two years left on his existing contract.

The report further suggests Kudus has made the Dutch side aware of his intention to exit once the transfer window opens on June 10.

Age: 22Club: AjaxPosition: ForwardFor years, Ghana fans have relied on the Ayew brothers, Andr and Jordan, to score the goals for their team. But now, supporters of the Black Stars have a new goalscoring hero to look up to in Mohammed Kudus.The forward has scored five goals in 18 matches for Ghana since making his debut in 2019, while he's already hit 10 this season for Ajax – form he, and Ghana fans, will be hoping he can carry into Qatar. Business Insider USA

“It is expected to require a fee of around £40million ($49.8m) to sign the Ghana international, although that might be influenced by which teams are in for him,” The Athletic reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle United are among those tracking Kudus, and while other candidates may be above him on their transfer lists at present, the 22-year-old is admired.”