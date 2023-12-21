Kamaldeen Sulemana is my best friend – Mohammed Kudus

While Sulemana and Southampton were relegated to the Championship last season, Kudus has revealed their friendship remains strong.

Opening up on how he’s settled in East London since joining West Ham, Kudus said Sulemana and his teammate Joseph Anang have been of immense help.

“A lot of the players help, but mostly Joe [Joseph Anang]. He’s Ghanaian so there’s a natural connection already, so he helped a lot,” he told West Ham TV.

“My friend Kamaldeen Sulemana also plays in Southampton. He’s my best friend so he also helps a lot with stuff around me, so it’s just calm vibes.”

Meanwhile, Kudus also confirmed that the first thing he did after signing a professional contract was to buy his mother a house.

The young playmaker said moving his mum out of Nima, the slum community where he was born, remains one of his biggest achievements.

“Moving her out of Nima, getting her her own house. I think that’s one of the biggest achievements that she’s proud of. The first thing I did when I moved to Denmark was to give my mum a house so that she can be comfortable,” he said.

“I believe that’s the basic need in living; to wake up with no monthly rent [on your mind] and stuff. So that’s the big thing I was able to do for her.”