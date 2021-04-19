Mohammed Kudus wins first trophy with Dutch giants Ajax

Kudus was an unused substitute in the final as Ryan Gravenberch and David Neres scored to secure a priceless victory.

Gravenberch opened the scoring for Erik ten Hag’s side in the 23rd minute but Vitesse quickly leveled through Ikoma Lois Openda.

Chances were far and few between both teams and the game looked destined for extra time before Neres scored the winner deep into extra time.

The KNVB Cup is Kudus’ first major trophy since joining Ajax and the 20-year-old will be hoping it’s the first of many.

Meanwhile, Ajax are also on course to win the Dutch Eredivisie, as they currently sit 11 points clear at the top of the table.

Kudus moved to Ajax from Nordsjaelland in July 2020 in a deal worth €9.5 million, signing a five-year contract.

The Ghanaian youngster, however, suffered a setback after getting injured during his UEFA Champions League debut against Liverpool.

He has since returned to full fitness as he aims to reclaim his position in the starting line-up.