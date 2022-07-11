Mohammed Polo: Ghana legend to launch book on July 14

The launch will take place at the Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence ICT, near Ridge in Accra.

The 106-page book captures the life, career and legacy of Polo, who starred for both Hearts of Oak and the Black Stars.

Pulse Ghana

In excerpts published by Ghanasoccernet in June, Polo named his all-time Black Stars XI, but controversially left out Asamoah Gyan, Samuel Osei Kuffour, Abedi Pele and other big names.

Gyan is currently Ghana’s most-capped player and the country’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals, while Abedi won the African Footballer of the Year award three times in a glittering career.

However, Polo rather preferred to select many of his playmates in his all-time best XI to feature for the national team.

He selected Kotoko legend Robert Mensah as the goalkeeper and a back four of Dan Oppong, Armah (99 styles), Seth Ampadu (centre-back), and Addo Odametey – all of whom played in his era.

Pulse Ghana

Polo also picked himself as the left-winger, Osei Kofi as right-winger and Ibrahim Sunday and Abdul Karim Razak in midfield.

Gyan and Abedi Pele were not the only notable names missing in his ideal XI, as Polo preferred former Bofoakwa striker Dan Owusu as his leading striker over Tony Yeboah.

Polo was a household name in Ghana football in the 1970s and 1980s while playing for Accra Hearts of Oak.

He was also an integral member of the Black Stars team that won the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 1978.

Pulse Ghana

The 65-year-old’s impressive performances earned him a nomination for the African Footballer of the Year award in 1977.