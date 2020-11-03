He explained that he started something with the Legon based outfit, but decided not to continue with the club because he wasn’t pleased with the way things were done.

Polo has been unattached with any topflight side since he was sacked by Accra Hearts of Oak in the 2013/2014 season, but he has expressed his desire to return to competitive coaching and revealed that he almost joined Legon Cities.

“I almost joined Legon Cities; I was with the club for some time but I wasn’t pleased with certain things so I left there."

"I was with them before coronavirus but I didn’t like them because of what I saw there,” he told Bryt FM in Koforidua.

He has previously had stints with former club Hearts of Oak, Great Olympics, and Stade Malien of Mali.

Mohammed Polo as a player had an illustrious career with both Accra Hearts of Oak and Black Stars.

The Dribbling Magician as he was affectionately called during his playing days was a member of the Hearts of Oak ‘Fearsome Five’ which included Mama Acquah, Peter Lamptey, Robert Hammond and Anas Seidu.

He was also a member of

the Black Stars team that won the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations.

Mohammed Polo believes in his coaching abilities and has never demanded for coaching opportunities.