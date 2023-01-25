Mohammed Polo's mother dies at age 110

Her funeral rites are scheduled for Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Kawukudi Park in Nima, Accra.

Polo was a household name in Ghana football in the 1970s and 1980s while playing for Ghana Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak.

He was also an integral member of the Black Stars team that won the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 1978.

The 66-year-old’s impressive performances earned him a nomination for the African Footballer of the Year award in 1977.

Polo is widely regarded as one of the greatest players ever to emerge from Ghana and was dubbed the ‘Dribbling Magician’ during his playing days.

Last year, the Ghana legend launched his autobiography titled ‘Polo The Magnificent: The story of the Dribbling Magician’.

The 106-page book captures the life, career and legacy of Polo, who starred for both Hearts of Oak and the Black Stars.

In the book, Polo named his all-time Black Stars XI, but controversially left out Asamoah Gyan, Samuel Osei Kuffour, Abedi Pele and other big names.

He selected Kotoko legend Robert Mensah as the goalkeeper and a back four of Dan Oppong, Armah (99 styles), Seth Ampadu (centre-back), and Addo Odametey – all of whom played in his era.