Mohammed Salisu and Kamaldeen Sulemana suffer relegation with Southampton

This follows Southampton’s disappointing 2-0 defeat at home to Fulham, which made it mathematically impossible for them to beat the drop.

Ruben Selles’ side has endured a miserable campaign, having won just six league matches all season as they sit at the bottom of the table.

Salisu, who has been with Southampton for three years now, was not involved in Saturday’s loss to Fulham as he continues to nurse an injury.

Meanwhile, record-signing Sulemana came on as a second-half substitute but was powerless to stop his side from suffering defeat.

It remains to be seen whether the Ghanaian pair to stay at the club following their relegation to the Championship.

A statement from Southampton’s owners said: “Today is a hugely disappointing day for everyone associated with Southampton Football Club. We have fought tirelessly as a club throughout the season, but the Premier League is the most competitive league in the world and our results were simply not good enough to stay there.

“We are particularly saddened and frustrated that our first season as controlling shareholders in Southampton Football Club has ended in relegation. While this outcome is distressing for all of us, now is the time to demonstrate unity. We are grateful to our managers, our players, our staff and above all our fans for battling to the end to keep the Saints in the top tier.