Mohammed Salisu and Southampton knock Man City out of Carabao Cup

The hosts stunned Pep Guardiola’s side when Sekou Mara opened the scoring against the run of play in the 23rd minute.

Despite enjoying the lesser share of possession, Southampton doubled their lead five minutes later following an audacious lob by Moussa Djenepo.

Nathan Jones’ side defended resolutely for the remainder of the game and held on to claim a very important win over Manchester City.

Salisu was right at the heart of the Saints’ defensive solidity, touching the ball 47 times and completing 27 out of 33 passes.

He also made five clearances, won 100% of his aerial duels, recovered the ball three times, made one block and two interceptions.

The Ghanaian has been one of Southampton’s brighter sports despite the club’s stuttering form in the Premier League this season.

The Saints currently sit at the bottom of the league table, but reaching the last four of the Carabao Cup will come as a huge boost.