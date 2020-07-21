Ghana’s Salisu has been impressive in the La Liga in his maiden season with Real Mallorca.

La Liga breakthrough XI of the season

Salisu emerged as the U-21 player with the highest rate of successful clearances in all the top five European leagues- La Liga, Premier League, Serie A, French Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga.

Salisu following his fabulous display has been named alongside other starlets such as Ansu Fati, Takefusa Kubo and Ferran Torres, as well as improving players like Odegaard and Fede Valverde in the La Liga breakthrough XI of the 2019/2020 season selected by Spanish authoritative news portal Marca.

Meanwhile, he has also earned a place in the La Liga U-21 team of the season.

La Liga U-21 team of the season

Mohammed Salisu has attracted offers from several clubs with English Premier League outfit Southampton, having reportedly taken the lead by reportedly tabling down an offer of 10 million euros for the Ghanaians signature.

Players eligible to be named in the breakthrough XI of the season are those who made a significant impact in their debut season or their emergence as youngsters who were the revelations in the league.