Mohammed Salisu scores own goal as Southampton draw against Brighton

However, Salisu put in a better performance in the second half as Southampton came back to draw 2-2 with Brighton.

The 23-year-old made a great start to the season, but has struggled in recent weeks following the Saints’ poor run of form.

Salisu was culpable in some ways during Chelsea’s 6-0 thrashing of Southampton in the Premier League on April 9, 2022.

He was subsequently dropped by manager Ralf Hassenhuttl for the matches against Arsenal and Burnley before returning to the starting line-up against Brighton.

Meanwhile, Salisu remains one of the best young players in Europe, having put up several impressive performances for Southampton.

However, all attempts to get him to play for the Black Stars have proven futile so far, with the center-back rejecting a call-up to feature at the 2021 AFCON.

Salisu also turned down an invitation to feature in Ghana’s two-legged Qatar 2022 World Cup playoff against Nigeria, although the Black Stars went on to qualify for the tournament on away goals.

Earlier this month, Ghana’s interim coach Otto Addo said Mohammed Salisu will one day play for Ghana, insisting the defender “wants to play”.