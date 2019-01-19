According to Dr. Amoah, when Jose Mourinho visited Ghana in 2008 he advised the then President J.A Kuffuor to stick to local coaches for the national team job.

Speaking in an interview on Friday, Dr Amoah revealed that the idea of the former Manchester United and Chelsea manager is what was accepted by the 4-times African champions, hence the return of Kwasi Appiah as the coach of the side.

“I took Mourinho to President Kufour when I invited him to Ghana in 2008. He became my friend through Michael Essien,” he revealed on Adom TV.

“When Mourinho met the then President of the country, he asked why we’re not using our own coaches but have been hiring expatriate coaches who can’t even get jobs in Europe.

“Our coaches can do the job so we must empower them,” he added.

Kwesi Appiah is currently coach of the Black Stars and he is expected to lead the team to success at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt 2019.

Appiah has been handed a six month contract extension ahead of the expiration of his contract in March.